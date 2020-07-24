The SM title tracks influenced by Lee Soo Man

Lee Soo Man, the founder, record producer, executive, and biggest shareholder of SM Entertainment, is known to influence a lot of the production of the idol groups at his agency.

He has many talents in seeing what will be the songs that will capture the ears of listeners and was able to produce many hit idol groups such as Girls' Generation, EXO, SHINee, Red Velvet, and more.

Recently, a netizen compiled a list of title tracks that had been influenced by Lee Soo Man on an online community.

Here is a list of the title tracks that have been highly influenced by Lee Soo Man:

1. SHINee - Sherlock

Apparently, there were 100 songs lined up as SHINee's title song. However, Lee Soo Man suggested they combine SHINee's "Clue" and "Note" which were two separate songs. The combination of these two songs produced "Sherlock" which became popular.

* The songs "Note" and "Clue" is still included in their 'Sherlock' album.

2. Red Velvet - Red Flavor

"Red Flavor" is the song that Lee Soo Man invested a lot of hard work on. According to Red Velvet member Joy, she said: "There was a time when we went to dinner with SM TOWN and greeted producer (Lee Soo Man) and he said 'Do you guys know how much hard work I invested in you?' and our manager explained to us that producer Lee Soo Man had paid close attention to the melody line, the rhythm, and even the choreography."





3. EXO - Call Me Baby

The title song for EXO's second album was not "Call Me Baby" but it was "EXODUS". They spent a lot of funds to shoot the teaser for "Exodus" overseas but Lee Soo Man changed the title song to "Call Me Baby".

4. EXO - Growl and Wolf





Lee Soo Man even decided the order of the song promotions. The original title song for EXO's first album was apparently "Growl" and the repackaged album title was "Wolf".



5. f(x) - Pinocchio

The original song title of "Pinocchio" was "Laser". It used to be a song that was a bit ordinary so Lee Soo Man said "should f(x) be more special? Let's change the concept to a playful girl image". So the song's vibe, the singing style, and even the choreography was changed to the "Pinocchio" we know now.



6. BoA - Only One

BoA's seventh album title song was "Shadow" but Lee Soo Man changed the title to "Only One", which was the song that was written by BoA. So BoA revealed that she was happy but also felt overwhelmed to do well.

7. Taemin - MOVE

Lee Soo Man suggested "Love" instead of "Move" but Taemin chose to go with "Move" so Lee Soo Man said, "I guess we have to let Taemin do what he wants."







