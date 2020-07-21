Lee Hi releases behind the scene photos of her MV shoot before her comeback

Lee Hi will be making her grand comeback very soon. She is preparing for the comeback with her new song "HOLO".

She has been consistently posting teasers counting down to her comeback day on her Instagram page. She has so far released teaser images and teaser videos. Just the day before, she released the second teaser for the upcoming "HOLO" MV.

On July 22nd KST, she released the behind the scene photos of her Music Video shoot showing netizens various side to her charm.

Lee Hi's new song "HOLO" will be released on July 23rd at 6 PM KST. Stay tuned for her upcoming comeback.