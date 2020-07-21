Hyoyeon releases another photo just before the release of her 4th single "Dessert"

Hyoyeon will be releasing her 4th single "Dessert" soon. Just a few hours before she releases her 4th single, Hyoyeon released one more photo.

On July 22nd KST, Girls' Generation member Hyoyeon released another photo for "Dessert" (feat. Loopy and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE. The photo is taken from the bottom in which the camera looks up at Hyoyeon as if looking up to a Queen. Hyoyeon wears a colorful, retro dress that is similar to what she has been seen wearing and looks into the distance in the first photo.

She also shows off the retro vibe and rocks the hip sunglasses as she confidently looks into the camera.

Hyoyeon's single "Dessert" will release very soon on July 22nd, 6 PM KST so stayed tune for the release coming to you very soon.