20-year-old man caught on live stream taking an upskirt photo of a female BJ in Korea

Police arrested a man in his 20s who secretly photographed a female BJ (Broadcast Jockey) without her consent. The female BJ was conducting real-time streaming in an internet cafe when the man was caught red-handed boldly taking an upskirt photo under her dress because he didn't know that she was live-streaming.



The Siheung Police Station in Gyeonggi Province said on July 24th KST, that the man his 20s was arrested on charges of illicit filming and violating the Sexual Violence Punishment Act. Ms. Kim Ok Boon is a BJ on Afreeca TV, a famous live-streaming platform in Korea, and was doing a live-stream at an internet cafe in Siheung city. She was showing her viewers her routine at her part-time job at the internet cafe.



The incident took place at around 12:13 PM. Ms. Kim was washing the keyboard on one of the seats when a man 'A' wearing a cap walked behind her and brought his smartphone right underneath her butt. Ms. Kim did not realize his criminal actions. However, the 800 viewers who were on the live-stream commented on the live-stream chatbox saying "that guy took a photo of you", "catch that guy hurry". "that guy wearing a hat and glasses", and "check the surveillance camera."

That is when Ms. Kim walked over to the man 'A' and asked, "Did you take some kind of photo of me?". The man responded, "No, I didn't. I think you mistook me because I walked behind you. I walked past you to look for my friend. You made a mistake."











However, 'A's criminal actions were all caught on the surveillance camera at the internet cafe. Ms. Kim went to question the man based on this footage and the man apologized right away. Ms. Kim called the police right away and 'A' was arrested at the location.

The police are currently investigating if the man 'A' has taken additional illicit photos on his smartphone.