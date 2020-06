VIXX's Ravi will be returning soon, with his upcoming single "Rain" featuring April's Naeun.

On June 21 at midnight KST, Ravi released another teaser image for his upcoming single. The black and white picture with a hint of rainbow enhances Ravi's soft visuals, heightening fans' anticipations. Previously, he has revealed a lyric teaser video which you can check out here.

How are you liking the overarching theme? Stay tuned for the song's release on June 23 at 6 PM KST.