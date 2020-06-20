1

VIXX' Ravi reveals lyric teaser video for 'Rain' feat. April's Naeun

VIXX' Ravi has revealed a lyric teaser video for "Rain" featuring April's Naeun.

The teaser video reveals the lyrics, "Sorry, rain. I'm going to close my umbrella. Ye my pretty babe loved this Rain drop. Even if everyone blocks you, she holds you. Rain drop. I'm going to follow her and close my umbrella. Ye my pretty babe loved this Rain drop. It's a day I want to feel the rain. Rain drop."

Ravi's "Rain" featuring Naeun drops on June 23 KST. What do you think of the teaser below?

