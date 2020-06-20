3

2

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

VERIVERY reveals 'Face You' concept photos for Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin

AKP STAFF

VERIVERY unveiled more individual concept photos ahead of their comeback with their 4th mini-album 'Face You'.

This will mark the rookie boy group's first comeback in approximately 7 months since they launched their new 'Face It' album series with their 3rd mini-album 'Face Me' in January. Now, VERIVERY's ongoing identity series continues with their upcoming release 'Face You', set for release on July 1 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the official photos for Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin below. What do you think?

  1. VERIVERY
0 335 Share 60% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND