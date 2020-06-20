VERIVERY reveals 'Face You' concept photos for Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin

VERIVERY unveiled more individual concept photos ahead of their comeback with their 4th mini-album 'Face You'.



This will mark the rookie boy group's first comeback in approximately 7 months since they launched their new 'Face It' album series with their 3rd mini-album 'Face Me' in January. Now, VERIVERY's ongoing identity series continues with their upcoming release 'Face You', set for release on July 1 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the official photos for Yeonho, Yongseung, and Kangmin below. What do you think?