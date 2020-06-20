Golden Child shares a glimpse of their upcoming 4th mini-album 'Take A Leap'

Golden Child unveiled the album preview ahead of the release of their 4th mini-album 'Take A Leap'.

On June 21 at midnight KST, the boys revealed the album preview for the fans to take a sneak peek at the upcoming mini-album. 'Take A Leap' marks the finale of Golden Child's 'Discovery of the Conscious' series, which began with "Wannabe" and continued with "Without You". The last installment of this series, Golden Child's comeback title track "ONE (Lucid Dream)" contains a powerful message of coming to terms with oneself.

Check out the preview of all 7 tracks in the album above. What are your thoughts on Golden Child's 4th mini-album 'Take A Leap'? Stay tuned for the full release on June 23 at 6 PM KST!