Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, and Kang Tae Oh reveal profile photos under new label M.O.C

Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, and Kang Tae Oh have revealed fresh profile photos under their new label M.O.C.



The three 5urprise members took charismatic photos in black-and-white as well as more boy-next-door photos in white shirts. Fans were happy with the shots as they commented, "They all came out well," "I hope you all appear in good projects in the future," and "It's a visual feast."



As previously reported, Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, and Kang Tae Oh signed exclusive contracts with Man of Creation (M.O.C) after leaving Fantagio Entertainment. The three actors debuted as members of the actors group 5urprise in 2013, and they've now joined their long-time manager at a brand new label.



Stay tuned for updates on Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, and Kang Tae Oh.

