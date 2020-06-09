BTS have fun with 'Baby Shark' in bonus carpool karaoke clip for 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

'The Late Late Show with James Corden' has revealed a bonus carpool karaoke clip featuring BTS!



BTS previously appeared in the karaoke segment this past February, and on June 8, the show released a bonus clip. Late night show host James Corden revealed they were releasing the bonus clip as a reward to Army, who matched $1 million USD in donations from BTS to Black Lives Matter.



In the clip above, BTS sing a remix of the children's song "Baby Shark". What do you think of BTS' version?