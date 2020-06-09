10

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

BTS have fun with 'Baby Shark' in bonus carpool karaoke clip for 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

'The Late Late Show with James Corden' has revealed a bonus carpool karaoke clip featuring BTS!

BTS previously appeared in the karaoke segment this past February, and on June 8, the show released a bonus clip. Late night show host James Corden revealed they were releasing the bonus clip as a reward to Army, who matched $1 million USD in donations from BTS to Black Lives Matter.

In the clip above, BTS sing a remix of the children's song "Baby Shark". What do you think of BTS' version? 

Kirsty_Louise13,824 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

I am incredibly proud to be part of this fandom and to be a KPop fan! BTS really do inspire ARMY to do some incredible things. That money from BTS and ARMY will do so much good.


That clip was really damn adorable too, Baby Shark feat. Lil Jon hahaha!

naazy2,789 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

I am really thankful that James acknowledged all the good work that the kpop fans did. Also the remixed version of baby shark was hilarious!

