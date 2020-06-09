100

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF

BTS' V says he wants to release his own mixtape by end of the year

BTS' V revealed he wants to release his own mixtape by the end of the year.

On June 9, V held a YouTube live stream with fans for BTS' 'Stay Connected' project, and he discussed what he's been up to lately. He let fans know that he's been working on music and expressed he plans to release his own mixtape following SUGA, who dropped his solo mixtape 'D-2' for free last month.

V stated, "I don't know who's going to release a mixtape after SUGA, but I'm trying my best to do one by the end of the year."

Watch V's full live stream below.

foi254693
1 hour ago

We ARE READY KIM TAEHYUNG

Kim_Vivian7
60 minutes ago

KTH1 is coming! Get ready everyone!

