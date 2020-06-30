'Road To Kingdom' CP gives secretive answer to question about artists appearing on 'Kingdom' + his personal favorite performance

Chief producer Park Chan Wook of Mnet's recently ended boy group survival program 'Road To Kingdom' sat down to reflect on the program's achievements, his next steps moving forward, and more on June 30.

'Road To Kingdom', starring Pentagon, ONF, Golden Child, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO, came to an end back on June 18. After 3 rigorous competition rounds, The Boyz took away the winner's title at the end of the program, earning a chance to move on to the main competition - Mnet's 'Kingdom'.

The burning question that everyone is asking now that 'Road To Kingdom' is over is, "Which teams will be on 'Kingdom'?"

Park Chan Wook CP only answered, "We are currently working hard recruiting artists and planning for 'Kingdom'. Similar to 'Queendom', we are recruiting groups who have won 1st place on various music programs. I haven't heard which teams the fans are suspecting for the lineup, but we are working hard to air 'Kingdom' later this year."

The CP also addressed the possibility of an elimination system in 'Kingdom'. He said, "The elimination system was so that each group would devote their best for each stage, but regardless of whether there were eliminations or not, everyone gave their all. When it's a competition, many stages become a hot topic and the overall concept is a fierce battle, but maybe we don't need such a dramatic system after all. These groups will do their best regardless. We will be taking into consideration the viewers' concerns."

Finally, Park CP named his personal favorite performance from 'Road To Kingdom'. "It's hard to pick just one 'best' stage, but I liked the story of ONF's 'It's Raining' stage. They choreographed an imaginative narrative as if the stage was in a dream world without using fancy equipment, just some moving curtains. It was impactful. The song was also remixed well," he coined.