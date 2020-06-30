Check out the release schedule for EXO-SC's 1st full album, '1 Billion Views'

EXO's official hip-hop unit EXO-SC is ready to achieve a whopping '1 Billion Views' milestone with their comeback!

According to the release schedule for EXO-SC's upcoming 1st full album below, the duo will be kicking off main teasers starting on July 2 with a set of teaser images. Fans can look forward to a slew of teaser content in the following two weeks including a special present, short track MVs to "Nothin" and "On Me", and more, all leading up to EXO-SC's full comeback on July 13.

Based on the hints in the release schedule below, what stylish concept do you think EXO-SC is returning with?