BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' earns a perfect all-kill

BLACKPINK's comeback pre-release single "How You Like That" has officially earned a perfect all-kill as of July 1 at 11:30 AM KST!

Approximately 4-days after its release back on June 26 at 6 PM KST, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" has now topped all 6 major domestic realtime and daily music charts including Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE, Bugs, and Soribada. As a result, the single is now #1 on both the realtime and weekly iChart!

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will soon be gearing up for another single release some time in the summer, ahead of the release of their 1st full album.