Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' earns a perfect all-kill

BLACKPINK's comeback pre-release single "How You Like That" has officially earned a perfect all-kill as of July 1 at 11:30 AM KST!

Approximately 4-days after its release back on June 26 at 6 PM KST, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" has now topped all 6 major domestic realtime and daily music charts including Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE, Bugs, and Soribada. As a result, the single is now #1 on both the realtime and weekly iChart!

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK will soon be gearing up for another single release some time in the summer, ahead of the release of their 1st full album. 

83degrees3,115 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

Gahhh I am SO proud and happy for them. They yearned to release music for so long. Jennie went to a chanel show last fall and spoke about the album hopefully coming out by the end of the year. Three weeks later, after yge announced its delay, she looked so bothered by a fan question about the album. So hurt. I am so happy for them. Rosie selflessly gave up a solo so the group can cb together. Even though some people don't always believe yge, I believe that. Because she loves her friends and the group. I'm overwhelmed with happiness and pride. They've worked so hard. And improved so so much. This is what we knew they were capable of. And now everyone else does too. I hope we go, just a little further...

alexam90v31 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Ok, what salty people gonna say now, those are Also BOTS right??? They would say yes just because cant acknowledge other peoples success if they are not only their faves breaking the records and the argument they use is their Achievements are all BOTS, but they are always blaming the rest of other peoples fandoms for being the toxic ones. And Also they pull out the card of the scandals of YG like almost if it is the girls fault.

