Red Velvet's Irene fools fans adorably on Instagram

Red Velvet's Irene recently fooled fans with an adorable prank via her Instagram!

Back on June 8, Irene's cute recent Instagram post of a "Dinosaur attack" caught the attention of media reporters, as you can see below. The headline reads, "Red Velvet's Irene x Seulgi, frightened by a dinosaur... makes fans hearts flutter with adorable acting".

Then, after sharing her Instagram post, Irene also took to 'Bubble' to show off her photo to fans. She said, "Look! Does it look natural?"

Did you notice anything odd?

The "Dinosaur attack" photo posted on Irene's Instagram is actually a photoshopped image! At first glance, many may assume that the photo is of Irene and her fellow Red Velvet member Seulgi, acting as if they're being attacked by a dinosaur.

But in fact, both of the figures in the photo are Irene! It turns out, she personally photoshopped herself into the image, using this picture (below) for the figure closer to the dinosaur.

What do you think of Irene's fun prank?