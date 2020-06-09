Han Hye Jin to leave cast of tvN's 'The Salty Tour'

According to tvN on June 10, model Han Hye Jin will be leaving the fixed cast of 'The Salty Tour' after approximately a year.

After going on a brief hiatus in March of this year due to the spread of the COVID19 pandemic, tvN's 'The Salty Tour' resumed filming recently with a special, domestic tour of Jeju island. However, Han Hye Jin did not attend this recent recording on Jeju alongside fellow 'The Salty Tour' cast members like Park Myung Soo, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, and Lee Yong Jin. Instead, the Jeju recording took place with three guests - Red Velvet's Joy, actress So Yi Hyun, and singer Kim Jong Min.

Meanwhile, 'The Salty Tour' is a travel variety program where the show's hosts introduce viewers to various travel spots, packages, and options around the world on a budget. tvN has yet to confirm a specific airing date and time frame for 'The Salty Tour's return to broadcasts, but the show is expected to resume airing very soon.