Super Junior's Leeteuk unleashes his love of trot in fun teaser for MBC's new variety 'Favorite Entertainment'

Super Junior's Leeteuk has unleashed his hidden(?) love for trot in a new teaser for MBC's upcoming music variety program, 'Favorite Entertainment' (literal translation)!

Confirmed to premiere this July 4 at 9:50 PM KST, MBC's brand new fusion music variety program aims to create the nation's top trot boy group, with the group's members hand-selected by a unique team of producers! Heading the program will be trot queen Jang Yoon Jung as 'Favorite Entertainment's official head producer. Top female comedian Kim Shin Young and veteran idol group leader Super Junior's Leeteuk join Jang Yoon Jung as the agency's two head managers. These three stars from very different entertainment genres will be teaming up for a never-before-seen challenge!

In his very own, special teaser for the upcoming program, Leeteuk performs a perfect, lip sync rendition of Young Tak's "Jjin-iya". His fellow Super Junior members also make a cameo appearance, dancing to "Devil" in a wittily edited video. (Short version above, full-length version below.)



Will you be watching MBC's 'Favorite Entertainment' next month, to witness the birth of a new trot boy group sweeping the nation?