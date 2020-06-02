NCT's Johnny and Ten express their support #BlackoutTuesday in order to protest against racially charged police violence

NCT's Johnny and Ten have expressed their support for #BlackoutTuesday.

The two NCT members posted black squares to participate in the social media blackout by limiting their own personal content posting to amplify the voices of the cause. The goal of the #BlackoutTuesday is to limit personal posting so that people can easily and readily access information about the ongoing protests and ways they can help out.

Many Korean celebrities are taking to social media to voice their support for instating new policies to end racially charged police violence against African Americans.