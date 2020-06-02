Korean artists with calming voices

There is a ton of talent in the Korean music industry, from K-Pop artists to Korean R&B vocalists. Check out these artists who have calming voices, perfect for listening to when you need a moment to relax and step back from the chaos.

Crush

Crush has smooth R&B vocals that pair perfectly with his mellow soundtracks. His songs are perfect for listening to on a rainy day.

IU

IU is known as one of the best soloists in K-Pop. The soft vocals in her music give off a calming presence.

Colde

Colde is an amazing solo vocalist, who is also a member of OFFONOFF. With influences from jazz, R&B, and pop, he emits chill vibes.

Baek Yerin

A former member of the duo 15&, Baek Yerin has continued to steal fans’ hearts with her calming vocals as a solo artist.

DEAN

Dean is a musical legend in Korean R&B. His smooth vocals are simply therapeutic for fans!

Taeyeon

Taeyeon has incredible control and is able to convey emotions like no other through her music.

BtoB

BtoB is full of amazing vocalists. When you need a soothing moment, listening to a BtoB song is the perfect remedy.

Heize

Heize has a unique vocal style that instantly stands out. In all of her songs, she presents soothing vocals.

BTS’ V

BTS’ V has a deep and calming voice that shines in his solo songs. His comforting aura helps calm fans.

EXO’s Chen

EXO’s Chen is known to be among the best vocalists in K-Pop, and his solo music certainly confirms that.

BOL4

This duo is loved in Korea for a good reason. Their clear vocals and soothing aura pair perfectly with their soft mid-tempo songs.