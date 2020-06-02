13

Ham So Won talks about being pursued by three male idols in the same group

Ham So Won talked about her past popularity that led to her receiving the attention of three idol members from the same group!

On the June 1st broadcast of Channel A's 'Rumor Has It', Ham So Won stated: "In the past, I received a text from an idol group member." She stated that she "felt good and thought about dating him" when he asked if she would like to date him. However, shortly afterward, she received text messages from two other members from the same group, resulting in a dilemma. 

Ham So Won continued, saying: "I thought they were playing a game with me. I ended up not dating any of them."  She is currently married to former idol trainee Jin Hua

A still of Ham So Won from the 2002 Movie 'Sex Is Zero'
ok sis.. ok

