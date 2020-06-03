Nature's Lu & Uchae bare their pure, angelic sides in new 'Nature World: Code M' teaser images

Nature's Lu and Uchae have put away their spunky, teen-crush images to bare a purer, angelic side, in their first individual 'Nature World: Code M' teaser images!





Both Lu and Uchae mesmerize fans with their luxurious, doll-like beauty, Lu sporting a trendy choppy-bang style and Uchae pulling her luscious curls half-back. Meanwhile, Nature will be returning with their first new album in approximately 6 months with the release of 'Nature World: Code M', coming this June 17. The girls' comeback title track, according to the teaser images below, is "Child" (literal translation).



Have you been keeping up with Nature's comeback teasers?