Baekhyun's 'Candy' wins #1 trophy on June 3 episode of 'Show Champion'

EXO's Baekhyun has earned his first #1 trophy with his 2nd solo mini album title track, "Candy", on the June 3 broadcast of MBC M's 'Show Champion'!

On this broadcast, the 1st place nominees of the week included Baekhyun with "Candy", IU with "Eight" feat. BTS's SUGA, MONSTA X with "Fantasia", NCT 127 with "Punch", and TOMORROW x TOGETHER with "Can't You See Me?". In the end, the 1st place trophy went to Baekhyun!

Meanwhile, other performers on the June 3 broadcast of 'Show Champion' included Park Ji Hoon, Yubin, Lovelyz's Ryu Soo Jung, ONEWE, Minzy, OnlyOneOf, woo!ah!, and more.