D1CE's Kim Hyun Soo shows off his upgraded visuals in individual comeback photos

D1CE's Kim Hyun Soo is here to captivate fans with his upgraded visuals, in his very own set of individual concept photos!

D1CE will be making their first comeback of the year with their 2nd mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me' on June 17. Judging by the group's individual teaser series so far, D1CE may be returning with a more elegant, soft mood and sound for their 2nd mini album.

Stay tuned for the rest of the D1CE members' individual concept images, followed by more content like an album highlight medley, MV teaser, etc!