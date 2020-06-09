Momoland have revealed a new teaser image for their 'Starry Night'.
In their newest teaser, the Momoland members sit in front of an ocean view as they talk with one another. 'Starry Night' drops on June 11 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on their comeback, and check out Momoland's previous teasers here and here.
Momoland enjoy a sea view in 'Starry Night' special album teaser image
