Momoland's Nancy, Hyebin & Nayun sparkle in 'Starry Night' teaser images

Momoland's Nancy, Hyebin, and Nayun are featured in the first set of 'Starry Night' teaser images.



'Starry Night' is Momoland's special album dropping on June 11 KST. The girl group is taking on a sparkling theme surrounded by streamers, and fans can expect more teasers on June 8 and 9.



What do you think of Momoland's 'Starry Night' concept?