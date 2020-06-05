45

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

Momoland's Nancy, Hyebin & Nayun sparkle in 'Starry Night' teaser images

Momoland's Nancy, Hyebin, and Nayun are featured in the first set of 'Starry Night' teaser images.

'Starry Night' is Momoland's special album dropping on June 11 KST. The girl group is taking on a sparkling theme surrounded by streamers, and fans can expect more teasers on June 8 and 9.

What do you think of Momoland's 'Starry Night' concept?

mmld-queens15 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

I'm so happy for them!! Hopefully they show us a new side of momoland. Momoland fighting

Udall8 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

I wanna see ahin, where is she?

