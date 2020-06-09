D1CE reveal track list for 'Draw You: Remember Me' mini album

D1CE have revealed the track list for their 'Draw You: Remember Me' mini album.



The track list below reveals the songs "Intro", title song "Draw You", "Remember", "Another One", and "I'll Be Your Light". D1CE are taking on a lovely, summer concept for their second mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me', which drops on June 17 KST.



Check out D1CE's track list below.