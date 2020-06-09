10

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 hours ago

D1CE reveal track list for 'Draw You: Remember Me' mini album

AKP STAFF

D1CE have revealed the track list for their 'Draw You: Remember Me' mini album.

The track list below reveals the songs "Intro", title song "Draw You", "Remember", "Another One", and "I'll Be Your Light". D1CE are taking on a lovely, summer concept for their second mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me', which drops on June 17 KST.

Check out D1CE's track list below.

  1. D1CE
  2. DRAW YOU REMEMBER ME
0 604 Share 50% Upvoted
After School, B1A4, BTS, CIX, EXO, miss A, NCT Dream, Seventeen, VIXX
Best K-Pop choreographies that used props
6 hours ago   16   7,933
f(x), Victoria
Victoria drops 'Functional Control' dance MV
17 hours ago   4   1,738

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND