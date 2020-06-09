19

Nature rest on each other in 'Nature World: Code M' album cover and concept photos

Nature have revealed their album cover and more concept photos for 'Nature World: Code M'.

In the teaser images, the girl group rest on each other in white. Nature's third single album 'Nature World: Code M' drops on June 17 KST.

What do you think of Nature's concept?


