Nature have revealed their album cover and more concept photos for 'Nature World: Code M'.
In the teaser images, the girl group rest on each other in white. Nature's third single album 'Nature World: Code M' drops on June 17 KST.
What do you think of Nature's concept?
Nature rest on each other in 'Nature World: Code M' album cover and concept photos
