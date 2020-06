The latest set of Momoland's 'Starry Night' teaser images.



On June 8 KST, the group unveiled the individual teaser images for members JooE, Jane, and Ahin. The girl group is taking on a sparkling theme surrounded by streamers, and fans can expect the third set of teasers on June 9.





Meanwhile, Momoland's special album 'Starry Night' is dropping on June 11.



Check out the images below!