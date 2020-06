IZ*ONE has revealed some more quirky yet mysterious object teaser images for their upcoming album 'Oneiric Diary'.

Gummy bears, doodles, and collaged scrapbook images can be seen in the latest teaser images welcoming fans to the group's newest concept. Fans are excited to see what the talented girl group has in store as they gear up to release their third mini-album.





Are you excited for IZ*ONE's comeback on June 15th at 6 PM KST?