GREE reveals when he started rapping and how dad Kim Gu Ra responded

GREE revealed when he started rapping and how his dad Kim Gu Ra responded.



On the June 2nd broadcast of 'Cultwo Show', the 23-year-old rapper shared, "I started thinking about doing music in my second year of middle school, and when I got to my third year, I wanted to express myself in lyrics."



He also said on Kim Gu Ra's response, "I was extremely into video games, so I think he thought it was good that I was getting a healthy hobby."



As for why he was signed to Brand New Music, GREE shared, "I rapped on MBC's 'Radio Star', and I went in as a trainee because they said that they liked the innocent look in my eyes. I showed them my potential, and they signed me."



In related news, GREE dedicated his recently released track "Him" to his dad.