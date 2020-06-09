Watch teaser #2 for Song Ji Hyo's 4-way romance in JTBC drama 'Did We Love'

Are you ready for a heart-fluttering 4-way romance centered around the lovely Song Ji Hyo in JTBC's new Wed-Thurs drama 'Did We Love'?

Ahead of the series' premiere next month on July 7 at 9:30 PM KST, JTBC's 'Did We Love' has released another loaded teaser, giving viewers a closer look at the romance dropping in on this grumpy, single mom of 14-years, Noh Ae Jung (Song Ji Hyo). You can tell in the teaser above that Noh Ae Jung has led a life controlled by her work and her bills, as she runs from one part-time job to the next before finally landing her dream job - only to encounter even more workplace problems.

But one day, 4 different men appear in Noh Ae Jung's life and shake things up - Oh Dae Oh (Son Ho Joon), Ryu Jin (Song Jong Ho), Oh Yeon Woo (Goo Ja Sung), and Goo Pa Do (Kim Min Joon). Stay tuned to find out how these 4 men become entangled in Noh Ae Jung's loveless life, when 'Did We Love' premieres next month after currently airing series 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'!

