Goo Hye Sun makes first public appearance since her divorce at the '25th Chunsa Film Arts Award'

Goo Hye Sun made her first public appearance since her messy divorce at the '25th Chunsa Film Arts Awards' on June 19th.

She appeared as a judge and presenter and showed off her improving state by flashing a bright smile for the crowd. Goo Hye Sun stated that she was "honored" to be a judge for the prestigious film festival. Many were worried about her mental state after her ongoing and public divorce scandal with actor Ahn Jae Hyun.

Other big names such as Lee Byung Hun and Lee Young Ae were also present at the ceremony.



