Nada shows off her fit figure in a teaser image for her upcoming song "My Body".

The former Wassup member was known for being a part of a twerking girl group and it seems like her latest single will hail to her debut days. Nada's toned and fit body is earning her praise from fans as they look forward to her new music.

Are you excited about Nada's release on June 25 at 6 PM KST?