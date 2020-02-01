0

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Netizens worry about Goo Hye Sun after she makes the latest Instagram update

Goo Hye Sun has caught the attention of netizens with her latest Instagram update. 

The retired actress posted several selfies debuting her new hairstyle on February 1. It was the caption, however, that had netizens worry about her mental state. In the caption, she wrote, "I permed my hair. Soon, I'll be going far away." 

Some of the comments from netizens include: 

"Please take care of yourself."
"Please stay strong. Divorce isn't anything. Focus on the good things and try not to listen or read anything negative."
"I'm concerned... She seems unstable."

What are your thoughts? 

파마했어요. 곧 멀리 떠나요.

ARoberts61 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

istg if she's simply referring to some trip of hers😂

