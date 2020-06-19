Disbanded boy group DMTN releases 10th anniversary single 'Never Forget'

Older generation K-Pop fans are in for a treat! On June 19, disbanded boy group DMTN commemorated their 10th anniversary since debut by releasing a special single, "Never Forget".



This marks DMTN's first music release in approximately 7 years, since the group halted promotions indefinitely in 2013. Most of the original DMTN members including Donglim, Dari, Inati, Daniel, Simon, and Dayday (excluding only Jeesu) participated in the special single release, as all of them were seen sharing news of the track release via their personal SNS platforms.

Listen to DMTN's 10th anniversary single "Never Forget", above!