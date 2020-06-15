9

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

F.T. Island's Hongki makes fans laugh by calling EXO's D.O his 'girlfriend'

F.T. Island's Hongki made fans laugh with his witty remark. 

On June 15th, he posted a picture to his Instagram account with a caption stating: "I hope that peace comes again and that everyone is happy! Everyone fighting." Hongki is seen relaxing at a cafe while on vacation. 

However, one fan made a comment asking about different photos where Hongki can be seen staring at EXO's D.O, stating: "Why are you staring at Do Kyung Soo so emotionally?"

Hongki wittily replied: "Kyungsoo is my girlfriend", much to the amusement of both EXO and F.T. Island fans. 

bxfangirl222526 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Well D.O is really good looking. It's hard not to stare. He's probably even more gorgeous if you were to stand right next to him lol :)

