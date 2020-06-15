F.T. Island's Hongki makes fans laugh by calling EXO's D.O his 'girlfriend'

F.T. Island's Hongki made fans laugh with his witty remark.

On June 15th, he posted a picture to his Instagram account with a caption stating: "I hope that peace comes again and that everyone is happy! Everyone fighting." Hongki is seen relaxing at a cafe while on vacation.

However, one fan made a comment asking about different photos where Hongki can be seen staring at EXO's D.O, stating: "Why are you staring at Do Kyung Soo so emotionally?"

Hongki wittily replied: "Kyungsoo is my girlfriend", much to the amusement of both EXO and F.T. Island fans.