Korean netizens react to BLACKPINK's first set of concept photos for their comeback

Korean netizens are excited beyond belief after the release of BLACKPINK's first set of concept teaser images.

The group recently made a splash after unveiling a set of impactful images that promise an upgraded look and concept from the highly popular idols.

A recent community post revealed that many netizens are reacting excitedly to the new visuals, stating:

"I like this so much."

"Wow, this came out so well. Like a fashion photoshoot."

"I'm looking forward to this so much."

"They're so cool."



"I can really smell a hit already...daebak."



"They succeeded in piquing my curiosity."



"Is the last one Jennie? She looks amazing."

"I think this concept is so cool."

"The vibes are there."

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's comeback?