Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Korean netizens react to BLACKPINK's first set of concept photos for their comeback

AKP STAFF

Korean netizens are excited beyond belief after the release of BLACKPINK's first set of concept teaser images. 

The group recently made a splash after unveiling a set of impactful images that promise an upgraded look and concept from the highly popular idols. 

A recent community post revealed that many netizens are reacting excitedly to the new visuals, stating: 

"I like this so much."

"Wow, this came out so well. Like a fashion photoshoot."

"I'm looking forward to this so much." 

"They're so cool."

"I can really smell a hit already...daebak."

"They succeeded in piquing my curiosity."

"Is the last one Jennie? She looks amazing."

"I think this concept is so cool."

"The vibes are there."

Are you excited for BLACKPINK's comeback? 

quark123955,317 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

idk why but Lisa's hand looks like it was photoshopped into the photo. I think it's just cause it's an awkward looking pose.

nowaynoway909 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

The teasers are iconic and I wont survive the mv

