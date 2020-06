A.C.E has released a spoiler image for indicating that they'll be making a comeback soon.

The group released an artistic teaser image with the caption "The beginning ‘I will stand by you" on their social media. The image shows a hand holding up a red bound folder against a beautiful blue sky. Fans are excited to see what this group has in store as they prepare to return to the stage.

Stay tuned for more news regarding A.C.E's comeback on June 24!