CIX's Seunghun demonstrates his charisma in his 'Hello, Strange Time' comeback teaser

CIX's Seunghun is next up to lure fans in with his charisma, in his individual 'Hello, Strange Time' comeback photo!



Following his fellow members Hyunsuk and BX, Seunghun's individual photo includes vague hints of a rugged desert in the background. It seems that CIX will be unveiling more information about each of the members and their storylines in their upcoming 3rd mini album, 'Hello Chapter 3. Hello, Strange Time'.

CIX's full comeback with their 3rd mini album is set for June 30 at 6 PM KST.