VICTON win #1 on SBS MTV's 'The Show' this week with 'Mayday'

VICTON have taken home the #1 trophy on the June 9 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show' with their 2nd single album title track, "Mayday"!

This week, the 1st place nominees of 'The Show' included VICTON with "Mayday", MONSTA X with "Fantasia", Lee Ye Joon with "From Hi To Goodbye". Ultimately, VICTON's "Mayday" was declared the winner!

In their winning speech, the VICTON members thanked their Play M Entertainment staff and family members, including sunbae artists Huh Gak and A Pink. Congratulations, VICTON!



