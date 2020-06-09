11

3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

VICTON win #1 on SBS MTV's 'The Show' this week with 'Mayday'

VICTON have taken home the #1 trophy on the June 9 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show' with their 2nd single album title track, "Mayday"!

This week, the 1st place nominees of 'The Show' included VICTON with "Mayday", MONSTA X with "Fantasia", Lee Ye Joon with "From Hi To Goodbye". Ultimately, VICTON's "Mayday" was declared the winner!

In their winning speech, the VICTON members thanked their Play M Entertainment staff and family members, including sunbae artists Huh Gak and A Pink. Congratulations, VICTON!

kursedbebe171 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

so proud

deserve

Iamalittledai5y111 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Three wins three comebacks in a row lets go

