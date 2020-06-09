BLACKPINK excite fans with a 'coming soon' teaser for their pre-release single

BLACKPINK have officially dropped the date of their long-awaited pre-release single, coming later this month on June 26 at 6 PM KST!

Previously, YG Entertainment assured fans that BLACKPINK would be promoting actively throughout 2020 starting with a pre-release single this summer, followed by more album releases and solo projects. Now, BLINKs can patiently count down the days until the BLACKPINK girls kick off their big 2020 plans.

What do you think of the tiled white floors in BLACKPINK's first pre-release teaser?