3

0

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Yubin reportedly making comeback with new album later this month

AKP STAFF

Yubin is reportedly making a comeback this month!

According to multiple industry sources, the former Wonder Girls rapper will soon be announcing the release of a new single album. This will be the idol's first activities in seven months, following her third solo album 'Start of the End,' which was released last October.

Yubin, who first debuted with Wonder Girls in 2007, left JYP Entertainment last January and created her own agency RRR Entertainment. Currently, signed artists also include Shin Min Chul and former Wonder Girls groupmate Lim, who recently announced her engagement.


Meanwhile, Yubin is also preparing a project duo with Hyosung.

Stay tuned for more news about Yubin's upcoming activities!

  1. Yubin
0 337 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK reported to be coming back in June
6 hours ago   43   46,394
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK reported to be coming back in June
6 hours ago   43   46,394

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND