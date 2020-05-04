Yubin reportedly making comeback with new album later this month

Yubin is reportedly making a comeback this month!



According to multiple industry sources, the former Wonder Girls rapper will soon be announcing the release of a new single album. This will be the idol's first activities in seven months, following her third solo album 'Start of the End,' which was released last October.





Yubin, who first debuted with Wonder Girls in 2007, left JYP Entertainment last January and created her own agency RRR Entertainment. Currently, signed artists also include Shin Min Chul and former Wonder Girls groupmate Lim, who recently announced her engagement.





Meanwhile, Yubin is also preparing a project duo with Hyosung.

Stay tuned for more news about Yubin's upcoming activities!