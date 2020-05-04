NCT Dream's 'Reload' tops album sales for this week

NCT Dream's latest comeback 'Reload' has ranked #1 on music charts.

'Reload' was relesaed on April 29th, and it ranked #1 for physical album sales in Hanteo, Synnara, Kyobo, and the Gaon store. This is in addition to the boys' topping the iTunes Top Albums chart in 49 different countries, and ranking #1 on China's QQ Music Digital Album Sales, their music charts, and the Korean MV Charts. All the songs on the album also took over the top positions in the chart in Singapore's KKBOX charts.



Congratulations to NCT Dream.