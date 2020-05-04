MONSTA X to delay 'FANTASIA X' comeback due to Shownu's back pain

MONSTA X will be delaying their comeback.

Starship Entertainment revealed that during practice for their comeback, Shownu had pains in his back and was taken to the hospital right away. There, it was recommended that he stay away from exercise or straining his back, and that he had to have physical therapy and injections. Shownu is currently undergoing treatment and has gotten better, but Starship Entertainment decided that for his health and for MONSTA X, they would be delaying their comeback.

MONSTA X will now be coming back with 'FANTASIA X' on May 26th instead, 15 days after their originally scheduled date of May 11th.

Get better soon, Shownu!