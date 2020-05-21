12

Posted by germainej

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori & Rain excite 'Hangout with Yoo' viewers with co-ed dance group previews

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain have revealed photos of their anticipated co-ed dance group!

Yoo Jae Suk is taking on a 'Summer x Dance x Yoo Jae Suk' challenge for his variety show 'Hangout with Yoo', and viewers are excited to see that he'll be teaming up with Lee Hyori and Rain to create a co-ed dance group.

On May 21, the MBC show posted the photos above and below on social media with the message, "The three-shot that everyone has been impatiently waiting for! How can they be so cool? Legend next to legend. Record-breaking legend. Hangout with Yoo. Summer x Dance x Yoo Jae Suk." 

Are you excited for this co-ed group?

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. Rain
  3. Yoo Jae Suk
alexS71 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

That collab is gonna be fire and I can't wait to see it top the charts

danielkook33 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Damn!!! Im excited!! Make way~~ real unni and oppa is coming!

Share

