BTOB's Eunkwang reveals lyric MV for sweet ballad 'Dear My Dear'

BTOB's Eunkwang has revealed a lyric music video for his sweet ballad "Dear My Dear".



"Dear My Dear" is Eunkwang's pre-release single before his upcoming solo comeback, which marks his return after his military discharge this past April. The beautiful ballad song is about wanting to fill someone's heart with good things after finally reaching them.



Listen to Eunkwang's "Dear My Dear" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!