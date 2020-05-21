6

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

BTOB's Eunkwang reveals lyric MV for sweet ballad 'Dear My Dear'

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Eunkwang has revealed a lyric music video for his sweet ballad "Dear My Dear".

"Dear My Dear" is Eunkwang's pre-release single before his upcoming solo comeback, which marks his return after his military discharge this past April. The beautiful ballad song is about wanting to fill someone's heart with good things after finally reaching them.

Listen to Eunkwang's "Dear My Dear" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

  1. BTOB
  2. Eunkwang
  3. DEAR MY DEAR
0 305 Share 86% Upvoted
Sunmi
Sunmi preparing for a comeback next month
6 hours ago   5   2,193

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND