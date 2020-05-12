Two former members of The East Light suspected of perjury in assault case

Two former members of The East Light are suspected of perjury in the assault case involving former members and brothers Lee Seok Chul and Lee Seung Hyun.



As previously reported, the Supreme Court confirmed Media Line Entertainment CEO Kim Chang Hwan's sentence of 8 months in prison, which was suspended for 2 years of probation, for aiding and abetting child abuse as well as Moon Young Il's sentence of 1 year and 4 months in prison. Former label producer Moon Young Il was charged with habitual child abuse against former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun.



The two brothers' legal representatives at Nam Kang Law Firm are now claiming former group members Lee Eun Sung and Jung Sa Gang committed perjury against the abuse victims. In December of 2018, Media Line Entertainment held a press conference to refute Lee Seok Chul and Lee Seung Hyun's claims, and Lee Eun Sung as well as Jung Sa Gang supported their CEO's innocence.



On May 12, the Nam Kang Law Firm stated, "Seoul Bangbae Police station has been investigating Kim Chang Hwan, Lee Jung Hyun, former producer Moon Young Il, Lee Eun Sung, and Jung Sa Gang for perjury and instigating perjury in the base case, and the police have now confirmed they forwarded suspects Moon Young Il, Lee Eun Sung, and Jung Sa Gang to prosecution without detention on May 7, 2020."



In other news, brothers Lee Seok Chul and Lee Seung Hyun revealed they're planning to promote as a duo.