Court sentences Jung Joon Young to 5 years, Choi Jonghun to 2.5 years in prison in group sexual assault appeal trial

On the afternoon of May 12, the final appeal trial session surrounding former singer Jung Joon Young (31), former singer Choi Jonghun (30), and three other individuals charged with group sexual assault, etc took place at Seoul's Central District Court building.

Previously during the initial court trial, Jung Joon Young was sentenced to 6 years in prison plus 80 hours of sexual violence education for his charges including group sexual assault, as well as the spread of numerous illegal hidden camera footages via SNS platforms. In the same initial trial, Choi Jonghun was sentenced to 5 years in prison plus 80 hours of sexual violence for his participation in group sexual assault.

However, during these defendants' final appeal trial session on May 12, the court has decided to lower Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun's sentences, after taking into consideration the letter of settlement submitted by the two defendants earlier this month. Now, the court has ordered Jung Joon Young a total of 5 years in prison, plus 80 hours of sexual violence education and a 5-year restriction against employment in areas related to children and adolescents.

Likewise, Choi Jonghun's prison sentence has been lowered to a total of 2.5 years, plus 80 hours of sexual violence education and a 3-year employment restriction. Among the other three individuals involving in the group sexual assault charges, 'Kim's prison sentence was lowered to a total of 4 years, while the sentences of the other two remained the same as the initial trial.

