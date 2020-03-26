85

Posted by germainej

Supreme Court confirms Kim Chang Hwan and Moon Young Il's sentences for The East Light abuse controversy

The Korean Supreme Court has confirmed Media Line Entertainment CEO Kim Chang Hwan and former label producer Moon Young Il's sentences for The East Light abuse controversy.

On March 26, the Supreme Court confirmed Kim Chang Hwan's sentence of 8 months in prison, which was suspended for 2 years of probation, for aiding and abetting child abuse as well as Moon Young Il's sentence of 1 year and 4 months in prison. Moon Young Il has been charged with habitual child abuse against former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun.

As previously reported, the Media Line Entertainment CEO Kim Chang Hwan was sentenced to 8 months in prison suspended for 2 years of probation and 40 hours of education for aiding and abetting child abuse, while former PD Moon Young Il of Media Line Entertainment was sentenced to 2 years in prison as well as 80 hours of education for child abuse against former The East Light members Lee Seok Cheol and Lee Seung Hyun. Though both sides appealed the sentencing in December of 2019, the court dismissed both appeals.

Both sides have submitted their all permitted appeals, confirming the final sentencing.

fotoelite223
1 day ago

While this makes me very happy, I hope that the ones who suffered the abuse get new opportunities to pursue their music (if they want to).

Iamalittledai5y12
1 day ago

Justice served

