Actor Cha Tae Hyun addresses golf gambling controversy at 'Off Duty Investigation' press conference

Actor Cha Tae Hyun addressed his golf gambling controversy at the press conference for the upcoming drama 'Off Duty Investigation'.



Cha Tae Hyun previously took a one-year hiatus, dropping out of KBS' 'One Night, Two Days' and MBC's 'Radio Star', after he was accused of gambling illegally by betting on golf matches in 2016. At the May 12th press conference for OCN's 'Off Duty Investigation', the actor expressed, "Firstly, I want to say sorry. I'm sorry again for disappointing many people because of behavior that wasn't right. Through this work, I'll try my best to become an actor with humble, honest thoughts and good behavior. I apologize."



'Off Duty Investigation' tells the story of workaholic TV program PD Kang Moo Young (played by Lee Sun Bin) and a detective famous for his stubbornness, Jin Kang Ho (Cha Tae Hyun). The two set out to solve crimes that police have given up on for the sake of achieving Kang Moo Young's target viewership rating of 4.5%.



The drama is set to premiere on May 23 at 10:50PM KST. Check out the trailer here if you missed it.



In other news, Cha Tae Hyun is hosting the upcoming tvN travel-variety show 'Seoul Country Boy'.